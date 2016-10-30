Two charged with beating and robbing KCK priest, 82, and two more robberies

Two men have been charged with beating, robbing and stealing the car of an 82-year-old Catholic priest in Kansas City, Kan. They are also accused of attacking and robbing another pastor last week.
Ladarious Barkers, 19, of Kansas City, Kan., and Marvin Moore, 20, of Kansas City, Kan., are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, burglary and theft in the Oct. 21 attack and robbery of the Rev. Thomas Kearns, Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome A. Gorman announced on Sunday. The attack occurred outside the Blessed Sacrament Church at 22nd Street and Parallel Parkway.
Kearns was struck in the face and knocked unconscious during the assault in which his car and wallet were stolen.
He underwent successful surgery Monday night to repair broken facial bones, said the Rev. Mark Mertes, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church.
Both suspects are also charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one of which occurred on Thursday a few blocks away, and the other, in which the victim was another pastor, occurred on Friday near 47th and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kan.
Both men are in the Wyandotte County Jail with a $300,000 bond.
