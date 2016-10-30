Old Town club closes early after shooting

An Old Town club closed early Sunday after “an altercation” outside the business.
Revolution Lounge posted on its Facebook page that it closed early for the safety of its customers. The incident occurred on city property near Second and Rock Island, the club said. Various media outlets reported that several people were injured in shootings downtown overnight.
“There was an altercation that occurred outside the premises of the establishment. .... As soon as we felt that the safety of our patrons was compromised, the decision was made to close for the evening and help assist City of Wichita Law Enforcement with their investigation,” according to the Facebook post.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Sunday that more details about Old Town shootings would be given at a noon media briefing.
