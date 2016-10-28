Man who tried to hit wife with car shot at

A man who tried to ram his car into his wife twice Thursday morning fled, then ran his car into a family friend.
After a couple got into a dispute in west Wichita, the couple went outside where the 61-year-old husband twice drove his green Pontiac Grand Prix at his 50-year-old wife, according to Wichita police officer Charley Davidson.
A 32-year-old family friend, who lives at the house and was present during the argument, pulled a handgun and pointed it at the husband, police reported.
The husband then drove his car at the 32-year-old man, who fired at and hit the husband’s windshield, but not before being hit by the car. The husband then drove away.
The 32-year-old man was treated at a local hospital and released. Police are looking for the vehicle, which has the license tag number of 073 JKS. The altercation happened just before police were called at 11:45 a.m. near the 5300 block of West 9th.
