Sheriff’s deputy charged in domestic violence incident

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy faces two criminal charges in connection with an altercation at his home earlier this month, records show.
Burton Garrett was charged in Sedgwick County District Court with aggravated assault and domestic battery. Garrett, who has been a deputy for more than 20 years, was arrested on Oct. 12 following an incident at his home, Sheriff Jeff Easter said at the time.
A “disturbance at the deputy’s home” occurred at about 4 a.m. that day while the deputy was off duty, Easter said. A family member contacted authorities.
Garrett was arrested following an investigation. His bond was set at $2,500 and his preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Garrett was placed on administrative leave at the time of his arrest but has since retired from the force, Easter said Thursday.
