Wichita man pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking charges

A 30-year-old Wichita man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges in federal court.
Gerald L. Brown pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of sex trafficking of an adult by force, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.
In his plea, Brown admitted that in June 2015 he recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in sex acts advertised on an adult website. He took her from Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas to engage in prostitution.
A month later, Brown and the girl were stopped for a traffic violation. The girl was taken into state custody.
Brown returned to Kansas, where he recruited an adult female to engage in prostitution. He threatened to strike her and use violent force to coerce her to cooperate in prostitution, Brown’s plea statement said.
Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26. Attorneys for both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison.
