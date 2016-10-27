Police ID man killed in south Wichita shooting

Samuel D. Resendez, a 46-year-old from the Wichita area, was identifed as the victim in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting, according to Wichita police.
Police still are determining what the two men were arguing about before the shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall at 2025 S. Seneca, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday morning.
“Everything’s still being investigated at this time to determine all the details of exactly what occurred during this case,” Davidson said.
Witnesses told police that an argument broke out between two men and escalated until one fired two shots at the other, police said Wednesday.
The suspect is a Hispanic man wearing all blue who left the parking lot in a white Range Rover with California tags, police said. That vehicle was later recovered at Maxwell and Walnut.
Davidson said no arrests have been made in the case.
Contributing: Stan Finger and Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle
Comments