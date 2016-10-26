UPDATE: Man critically wounded in south Wichita shooting

A man is in critical condition after an argument culminated in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 2000 block of South Seneca, Lt. Dennis Wilson said. It’s not yet clear what triggered the argument before one man reportedly shot another twice – once in the chest and once in the right leg.
The victim was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, according to emergency scanner traffic. Wilson said he was in critical condition. Emergency scanner traffic indicated the victim was not breathing as he was being transported to the hospital.
Wilson did not release information about a suspect or suspects or about the vehicle used to leave the scene.
Capt. Jeff Weible said it was too early in the investigation to know whether the shooting was gang-related.
Yellow crime scene tape enclosed a small rectangle of the strip mall’s parking lot, stretching from just north of the entrance to Oliver’s Sports to just south of the door to Breakthrough Community Church.
Tin Pham, who owns a nail and tanning salon north of the church, said he heard two gunshots and ran outside to see what was going on. He did not see the two men involved in the altercation, he said, but he did see the owner of Oliver’s waving him to go back inside his store.
“I hear ambulances go by here all the time,” Pham said, “but not gunshots.”
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
