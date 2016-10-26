Nearly $600,000 stolen from Sedgwick County

Authorities are investigating the theft of approximately $566,000 from Sedgwick County.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office received word at the end of the business day Tuesday that Sedgwick County government was the victim of fraud, said Lt. Lin Dehning, spokesman for agency.
Authorities declined to say which department the theft occurred in or identify the suspect or suspects. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, Dehning said. The thefts stretched back to at least Sept. 23, he said.
“No additional information will be available because this is an ongoing investigation,” Dehning said by phone.
The case is listed on the sheriff’s office’s daily blotter as a theft by deception case at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, 525 N. Main. In addition to housing state court, the building is also home to several county offices, including the Sedgwick County Commission.
It was reported at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the blotter says.
