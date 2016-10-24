Okla. police hunt for armed suspect in shooting of 2 officers, double slaying

Authorities are searching for a man suspected in a double slaying and accused of shooting and wounding two police officers near Oklahoma City.
Scanner traffic in Kansas on Monday morning said the man was still on the loose and armed with an AK-47. Law enforcement officials warned over the radio that the situation involved a possible kidnapping or hostage situation with an officer-involved shooting.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma says the officers were shot Sunday night as they responded to a report of shots fired in Wellston, 35 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The sheriff’s office says they are recovering from their injuries.
The sheriff’s office says one person was arrested but that a second suspect, Michael Vance, stole a patrol car and remains missing. The office posted a “Wanted” poster on its Facebook page this morning with photos and details. The poster said the suspect has a medical condition and “may try to spread disease.”
An Oklahoma TV station reported Monday morning that Michael Vance posted two videos Sunday night on Facebook Live. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately verify the videos. The Lincoln County sheriff hasn’t returned a message Monday morning regarding the videos.
In one video, a man wearing a backward baseball cap says he’s about to steal another vehicle and it’s “gonna be intense.” In another, the same man says: “Letting y’all know, look, this is real” before showing a long gun on the passenger seat.
He says: “If you want to know what’s up next, stay tuned to your local news.”
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says authorities believe Vance is driving a silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse with an Oklahoma license plate of 943LQQ.
The sheriff in neighboring Oklahoma County said on Twitter that Vance is a suspect in two deaths in Oklahoma County, but no further details have been released.
T#2 - Michael Dale Vance Jr. - suspect in shooting of 2 Lincoln Co. deputies - car jacking and shooting a woman and 2 homicides in Ok Co.— Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) October 24, 2016
A Kansas Highway Patrol dispatcher said the man was not suspected of being in Kansas, but that information about the case was being shared across state lines to keep other law enforcement agencies aware of the situation, given the man is suspected of being armed.
The dispatcher said the man reportedly traveled from Wellston, Okla., to Sayre, Okla., and was en route Monday morning to Ponca City, Okla. Ponca City is about 86 miles south of Wichita.
Contributing: Associated Press
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments