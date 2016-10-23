Police seek driver after she nearly hits officers on horseback

A 27-year-old Wichita woman nearly struck a group of mounted Wichita police officers in Old Town early Sunday, police say
The incident happened at 2:05 a.m. Sunday near Douglas and Washington, according to Wichita police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson.
The woman was in a 2007 silver Jeep Commander when she exited a parking lot at a high rate of speed, Nicholson said.
“The mounted officers tried to stop the Jeep at a stoplight but the woman sped past officers – ignoring them and their commands to stop,” Nicholson said.
One of the officers was forced to back his mounted horse so he would not be struck by the vehicle speeding past them, he said.
Police are seeking the woman on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law officer.
