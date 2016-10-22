Man suffers fractured eye socket in attack outside his home

The robbers who beat a man sitting outside his home on Friday fractured one of his eye sockets, Wichita police said.
The victim, 30, was sitting outside his apartment at 2:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Hydraulic, said police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson.
Two men wearing masks beat him, knocked him unconscious for a few moments, and took his wallet, the man told police. He was taken to a Wichita hospital. His left eye socket was fractured, Nicholson said.
The robbers left in a small car, the man told police.
