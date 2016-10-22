Crime & Courts

October 22, 2016 1:14 PM

Man suffers fractured eye socket in attack outside his home

By Roy Wenzl

rwenzl@wichitaeagle.com

The robbers who beat a man sitting outside his home on Friday fractured one of his eye sockets, Wichita police said.

The victim, 30, was sitting outside his apartment at 2:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Hydraulic, said police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson.

Two men wearing masks beat him, knocked him unconscious for a few moments, and took his wallet, the man told police. He was taken to a Wichita hospital. His left eye socket was fractured, Nicholson said.

The robbers left in a small car, the man told police.

Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

FBI affidavit in Kansas terrorist plot: 'kill them one by one'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos