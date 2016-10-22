Gunman takes money, cigarettes during convenience store robbery

A gunman at a Circle K gas station early Friday took money and a carton of cigarettes, police said.
It happened in the 500 block of North Seneca just after 5 a.m., said Wichita police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson.
The store’s clerk, 20, was the only witness; he told police the robber was a white man in his 20s or early 30s, that he carried a chrome or stainless-steel handgun. The clerk also said that the robber, who left on foot, wore a dark bandana and a burnt-orange coat over a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with knowledge of the robbery should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111, Nicholson said.
