Kansas man waives detention hearing in terror case

A Kansas man has waived a detention hearing and pleaded not guilty in what prosecutors say was a conspiracy by a militia group to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where 120 Somali immigrants live.
Gavin Wright’s decision means the 51-year-old from Liberal remains in federal custody pending trial. The hearing for another defendant is still on track.
Defense attorney Kari Schmidt told the court she and Wrignt have concerns about his safety if he’s released.
Prosecutors contend Wright and two other men arrested in the case pose a “substantial danger” to the community.
Wright and co-defendants Patrick Stein and Curtis Allen are charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in the meatpacking town of Garden City.
Wright has no criminal history.
