Burglary reported at Wichita pest business

Wichita police arrested a man Thursday who’s suspected of burglarizing a business called Arrest-A-Pest, 234 N. Cleveland.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said around 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call about the burglary and watched surveillance video of a man breaking in through the front door.
She said an officer then found and arrested a 49-year-old man who matched the description of wearing a hooded sweatshirt, cargo pants and light-colored shoes.
She said the man was arrested for charges of burglary, obstruct and an outside warrant.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments