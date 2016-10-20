Wichita man hit with guitar wakes up with money missing

A 31-year-old man went to the hospital Wednesday morning with a small skull fracture after he was struck in the head with a guitar, according to the Wichita Police Department.
Officer Paul Cruz, of the Wichita Police Department, said 911 received a call about the aggravated robbery around 7 a.m. Wednesday when the man woke up from being unconscious and discovered his money was missing.
Cruz said the suspect and victim knew one another and were in the 100 block of East 58th Street South, but he said he did not know if the two men were inside a home or why the man had a guitar.
“Obviously there’s more to this case than what’s reported,” he said.
He said the suspect is described as being 25 years old, 6-feet tall, with red hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, investigations at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
