Break-in at Old Cowtown

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced Friday a major federal investigation stopped a domestic terrorism plot by a militia group to detonate a bomb at a Garden City apartment complex where a number of Somalis live. Two Liberal men and a Dodge City resident were arrested and charged in federal court with domestic terrorism charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said at a news conference in downtown Wichita. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
William David Luth, 24, of Blue Springs, and Brady Allen Newman-Caddell, 21, of Independence, were charged Tuesday in Johnson County District Court with two counts of rape and single counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sodomy. Bond for each was set at $1 million.
The Johnson County sheriff’s office is asking the public to help identify a car believed to have been used in a kidnapping and sexual assault Friday night of an off-duty deputy. The car appears to be a dark blue, newer model Mazda four-door car, or similar make and model.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, spokeswoman for the Wichita Police Department, says one juvenile was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats against schools in connection with "creepy clown" accounts on social media. (Oct. 3, 2016)