50-year-old man found in critical condition, police say

Wichita police are asking for help in an aggravated battery case that happened near Hydraulic and Waterman late Monday night.
A 55-year-old man called 911 to report he had found a 50-year-old man lying on the ground injured, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson with the public relations unit.
The man had been battered; he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.
Police are asking residents who were in the area who may have seen anything to contact the detective division at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
