Gas station robberies net six years’ prison for Wichita man

A Wichita man was ordered Monday to serve six years in federal prison for robbing two local gas stations in December, acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.
Demon L. Anderson, 27, was one of two men who took cash and cigarettes from the Valero at 248 S. Hillside and held its clerk at gunpoint on Dec. 4, then tried to rob the Petro America at 2838 W. Central later that night. Police arrested Anderson and Roy E. Walls-Guiden, 29, at the second store after setting up surveillance there.
Anderson pleaded guilty in July to two counts of robbing a commercial establishment, resulting in the six-year sentence.
Walls-Guiden received 15 years, 8 months’ imprisonment in July for his role in the robberies, Beall said.
