Ex-prison guard gets probation for taking bribes

A former prison guard who took bribes in exchange for giving federal inmates tobacco received two years of probation and six months of home confinement for his crimes.
Michael Harston, 53, of Kansas City, Mo., must also pay $4,800 in fines, acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in an e-mailed news release announcing the sentence given to the former Leavenworth Penitentiary guard.
Under Harston’s scheme, inmates, their families and friends paid up to $1,000 for a single 6-ounce can of loose tobacco. Tobacco is contraband in federal prison.
Harston was charged in August 2015. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to accept bribes and one count of accepting bribes, Beall said.
Leavenworth is a medium-security facility with an adjacent minimum-security camp that houses about 1,900 male inmates.
