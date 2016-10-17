UPDATE: Teen who was subject of Kansas Amber Alert found

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.: A 13-year-old girl abducted in Liberty, Mo., and thought to be en-route to Kansas has been found.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified at 12:33 p.m. that Amiya Morris had been located and her alleged abductor, 38-year-old Nicholas Berjarano, arrested.
An Amber Alert issued Monday by the Liberty, Mo., Police Department has been canceled.
ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities say a 13-year-old girl abducted in Liberty, Mo., may be traveling to Kansas.
Amiya Morris was last seen leaving 530 Sarah Lane in Liberty in a blue 2012 Toyota Camry bearing Missouri license plate DS17X. She’s believed to be with 38-year-old Nicholas Bejarano and is in “imminent danger,” authorities said.
An Amber Alert issued for her in Missouri has been extended to Kansas.
Amiya is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a tan tank top, dark blue leggings, and black and pink Nike flips flops.
Her alleged abductor, Bejarano, is Hispanic, 6-feet tall, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He has tattoos on his neck, “NAB” tattooed on his fingers and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, red shorts and multi-colored women’s slippers.
Anyone who sees them or the car, or who has information about the abduction or their destination, is asked to call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency.
People also can call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.
