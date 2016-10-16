Man injured in robbery Saturday night

Wichita police are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday night in the 900 block of South Emporia, south of Kellogg.
Officers were called to the area shortly after 11 p.m., said Sgt. Joe Kennedy, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department. When police arrived, a 27-year-old man said he was traveling with a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old man when they stopped to pick up a woman, Kennedy said.
As they were stopped, another man armed with a handgun approached them and demanded their money. The robber then shot the gun through the windshield of their vehicle, grazing the 27-year-old man in the left leg.
The 27-year-old said the suspect then left in an unknown direction. There was no loss reported.
