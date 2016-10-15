Man fights off attempted robbery in motel parking lot

A robbery attempt was foiled when the victim fought back early Saturday morning, Wichita police said.
A 63-year-old man told police that he was getting out of his vehicle at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in the 8200 block of East Kellogg when a man approached him, pointed a gun and demanded his wallet, Sgt. Joe Kennedy said.
That’s next to Webb Road in east Wichita. The victim fought the suspect over the handgun, Kennedy said, and was ultimately struck in the head with the gun by the suspect.
The blow resulted in a cut, but the suspect left the area on foot without any stolen property. The victim was treated at the scene for his injury, Kennedy said.
The suspect is an unknown black male in his early 20s who was wearing a gray hoodie, the victim told police.
