Man robbed beneath I-135

A man was robbed by two assailants while walking near downtown Friday night, Wichita police said.
The 29-year-old man told police he was walking on Third Street beneath I-135 when he was approached by two men brandishing handguns at about 8:55 p.m., Sgt. Joe Kennedy said. The robbers demanded the victim’s property, and he gave them cigarettes and jewelry.
The two suspects then left, using the pedestrian bridge, Kennedy said. The victim was not injured.
The suspects are both unknown black men in their 30s, the victim told police. They both wore dark clothing.
