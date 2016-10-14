Don’t set your boss up with a friend – the moral of this police report

Don’t set your boss up with your friend.
That is the moral of a case described Friday in the daily Wichita police report.
The report, a public document released each day online on the police website, categorizes it as case of alleged intimidation and it lays it out this way: A man reported his boss was “threatening him and making statements that make (him) feel very uncomfortable.”
The employee told police that his troubles began after he introduced his female boss to a male friend “and the friend moved on with his life,” the report says.
The employee said his boss “is expecting him to make ‘things right between them.’”
But when the employee told his boss that his friend “had moved on and wasn’t interested, she began harassing him and threatening his job, telling him that ‘If you cross a (certain demographic group), you won’t survive,’” the report says.
The employee “is in fear, not only for his employment but for his safety and the safety of his son. He already has filed a complaint with the corporate office,” the report says. It adds that the supervisor is under investigation by the company.
The report doesn’t identify the company, but the address listed on the report is in an area of East Kellogg where a number of businesses are located.
