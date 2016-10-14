U.S. attorney: Details of ‘major investigation’ coming Friday afternoon

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal charges against three people arrested in connection with what they’re calling “a major investigation.”
Specifics on the nature of the investigation were not immediately disclosed. Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 301 N. Main, to discuss the case in detail. Eric Jackson, special agent in charge of the FBI, will also attend.
The names of the people arrested and their charges will likely be disclosed at that time. They were taken into custody Friday, Beall said in an e-mailed news release.
More information about the case will be posted on Kansas.com as it becomes available.
