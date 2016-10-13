Ex-foster care provider sentenced for having relations with teen

A former St. Francis Community Services family support worker has been placed on probation for three years for having sex with a teenaged foster child.
Court records show Bridgett Martinez, 32, of Bel Aire, was also a licensed foster care provider through Youthville when she reportedly engaged in the relationship with the 16-year-old boy this spring.
She pleaded guilty in August to one count of unlawful sexual relations, a felony. Sedgwick County District Judge Warren Wilbert on Wednesday granted her request for probation but warned that she could go to prison for 32 months if she fails to follow the terms of her release.
Martinez was charged under a Kansas law that makes it illegal for a worker, volunteer or other person in an authoritative position in a family foster care home licensed by the Department of Health and Environment to become sexually involved with a foster child 16 or older. In Kansas, the age of consent is 16, but for people in some professions, sexual relations remain illegal beyond that age.
Martinez told Wichita police during questioning that she had intercourse with the boy three times on May 23, according to an affidavit released by the court. He confirmed the relationship.
She was arrested May 26.
Lee Ann Desper, St. Francis’ director of communication, said the organization placed Martinez on administrative leave as soon as it learned of her arrest. Her employment ended July 8.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
