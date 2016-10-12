Deputy arrested in domestic violence incident

A Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday following “a disturbance at the deputy’s home,” authorities said.
Sheriff Jeff Easter said the deputy, who has been with the department for more than 20 years, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence battery. The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. while the deputy was off duty, he said.
Easter would not specify who the victim was, saying only that it was a family member. He did not offer any more details about the incident out of concern that doing so would make it easy to identify the victim.
The deputy has been placed on leave while a criminal investigation takes place, Easter said. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office will make the final call on what, if any, charges are filed.
“It’s never easy” when something like this happens, Easter said.
While the majority of sheriff’s department employees are law-abiding, he said, in a department of this size, “we’re going to have people that sometimes make mistakes.”
