Man shot in leg during disturbance on Pawnee

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening in south Wichita.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg during a disturbance that erupted at about 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of East Pawnee, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. That’s next to Southeast Boulevard.
Though witnesses reported the disturbance, no suspects have been identified in the shooting, Woodrow said. The victim walked into Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph seeking treatment for the wound. Until then, police were working on a report of shots being fired.
More information about the shooting is expected to be released Wednesday morning at a media briefing at City Hall.
