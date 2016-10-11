Man shot in leg during disturbance on Pawnee

0:08 Surveillance video of car sought in kidnapping and assault of Johnson County deputy Pause

1:01 FBI seeks public's help in child sexual exploitation case

1:31 Wichita police talk about 'creepy clown' arrest

1:11 Audio of police chase shooting

3:46 What to do if you are stopped by police

2:30 Missouri, Kansas join anti-speeding enforcement blitz

1:23 Police respond to Riverside burglary call

1:04 Foiled burglary in Riverside

4:48 Wichita police offer tips to protect personal property

0:48 RAW: Footage before Wichita police sergeant shot suspect