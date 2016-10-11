Suspects arrested in kidnapping, assault of Johnson County sheriff’s deputy

Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning that they also have found the vehicle used in the Friday night incident.
The sheriff’s office did not say when the two people they described as “persons of interest” were taken into custody.
Johnson County Sheriff Frank Denning has scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference to discuss the case.
The female deputy was abducted late Friday night from outside the detention facility in Olathe in what officials called an ambush. Officials said she was sexually assaulted before being released several hours later in Jackson County. The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that the two suspects are now in custody in Jackson County.
