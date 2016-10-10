Police report: Suspect in fatal shooting broke into apartment

A police report released Monday says that the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old Wichita woman broke into her apartment, fled and was not found.
The victim is Donna Oneal, Wichita police Lt. Jason Stephens said Monday.
The motive or any relationship between the victim and suspect are unknown, Stephens said. He wouldn’t comment on whether anything was taken.
The shooting occurred Saturday night at the Water’s Edge Apartments, near Central and Waco. When police arrived, they found the woman in her apartment.
Stephens gave this description of the suspect: black male, mid-30s, bald, dark complexion, muscular build, 5 feet 10, 200 pounds. He asked that anyone with information, call 911, police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
The police report gave this account: Around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, the woman was taken to a hospital in “code blue” condition, meaning she was not responsive, and she was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m.
A person who reported the shooting and two witnesses were taken to police offices for interview, the report said.
