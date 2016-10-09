Man robbed when he went to woman’s apartment

Wichita police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the 1200 block of South Longfellow on Saturday.
A 32-year-old man told police he had gone to an apartment at the complex shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday. When he arrived, a woman in her 20s told him to come inside, according to Sgt. Wendell Nicholson, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.
After the man entered the apartment and the woman closed the door, two men in their 20s came out from hiding inside the apartment, one carrying a shotgun, the other a pistol. The man with the pistol hit the 32-year-old man on the head and told him to get down on his knees.
The man did so, and the two other men stole his phone, cash, wallet and car keys, then left the apartment complex in the man’s pickup truck.
The man sustained a cut on his forehead.
The suspects have not been located.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
