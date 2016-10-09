Another Scooter’s coffee shop targeted by robber

Wichita police are using video to help identify a would-be robber at a west Wichita Scooter’s coffee shop.
Police were called to the 7300 block of West Central on Saturday night where a Scooter’s employee told them a 40- to 55-year-old man drove up to the drive-through window in a white new Chrysler or Buick Regal and pointed a handgun at her demanding money.
The 26-year-old employee hid in the store’s bathroom, called police and waited for them to arrive.
There was no loss in the robbery attempt and the man drove off, said Wichita police Sgt. Wendell Nicholson.
This is the second time a crime occurred at a Scooter’s in less than a week. On Wednesday morning, the Scooter’s in the 300 block of North Washington was robbed shortly before 6:50 a.m by a male stranger.
Nicholson said police are examining the store’s video for more details.
