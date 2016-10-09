Police release video, seek men in kidnapping, sexual assault of deputy

As authorities continued their search for two men for questioning in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy, authorities on Sunday released video of the car believed to have been used in the abduction.
The deputy, who is in her 20s and has only been with the sheriff’s office for six months, was abducted about 11:30 p.m. Friday from a parking lot as she was headed into work at Central Booking at 101 N. Kansas in downtown Olathe.
The deputy, who was out of uniform at the time of the abduction, did not know her abductors, said Darla Jaye, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
The deputy’s abductors released her about 1:30 a.m., dropping her off near I-0470 and Northeast Woods Chapel Road in Lee’s Summit. She found her way to the nearby Jackson County sheriff’s headquarters at 4001 N.E. Lakewood Court in Lee’s Summit, Jaye said.
Authorities believe that two men in a dark blue Mazda saw and followed her from the QuikTrip convenience store near Santa Fe Street and I-35 for 1.5 miles, Jaye said.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the car driving through the parking lot at the QuikTrip hoping that someone might recognize the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office is looking to identify and speak with the men, whom they are calling “persons of interest.”
The sheriff’s office asked anyone who had seen or sees the car to get the license plate number and call 911, Johnson County sheriff’s dispatchers at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
They also sent out a tweet Sunday morning urging the public’s help.
Johnson Cnty deputy kidnapped &sexually assaulted; authorities still looking 4vehicle https://t.co/UfX2LRi952 We need license #! 9137820720— Johnson Co. Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) October 9, 2016
Police said they have received a few calls after some vehicle sightings, but they continue to need the public’s help in identifying the deputy’s abductors.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
