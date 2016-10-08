Shooting near river apartments leaves woman in critical condition

A shooting on Saturday night at an apartment complex near the Little Arkansas River put a 50-year-old woman in the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Brian Bachman.
The call came in at 9:18 p.m. regarding the Water’s Edge apartment complex near Central and Waco.
Police were still investigating at 11 p.m. and had not yet identified anyone else involved in the shooting.
“If anybody does know anything, please call 911,” Bachman said.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
