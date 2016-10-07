Mulvane man booked following Thursday chase on Kellogg

A 38-year-old man could face attempted murder, arson and traffic charges for a string of events that ended with a police chase and crash on East Kellogg on Thursday morning.
The man – who Sedgwick County Jail records identify as John Anthony Greer Jr. of Mulvane – was booked at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, about 16 hours after he allegedly ran over a 33-year-old man outside of an east Wichita bar, set the victim’s SUV on fire and then left the scene with officers in pursuit.
Greer is being held on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson, arson and fleeing or attempting to elude police, according to jail booking records. But he had not been formally charged with any crimes as of Friday morning.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow on Friday did not have a condition update on the man who had been run over nor did she know what prompted the violence.
The man was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition after police who responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 3200 block of East Osie, near Harry and Hillside, found him lying injured in a parking lot at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday.
Police say in addition to running over the man, Greer also drove into a building before fleeing.
Police caught up with him following a six-minute chase when he crashed his truck into a wall at Kellogg and Armour. The collision tied up traffic on the thoroughfare during Thursday’s morning rush hour.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments