October 5, 2016 6:33 AM

One person dead in shooting near 21st and Oliver

By Gabriella Dunn

Wichita police officers are still on scene of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.

A Sedgwick County dispatcher said 911 received a call at 4:26 a.m. about shots fired in an apartment complex in the 5400 block of East 21st Street, between Oliver and Woodlawn.

Wichita police said on Twitter and Facebook shortly after 7 a.m. that an 18-year-old man had been killed in the parking lot of Woodgate Apartments. Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting. Call 911, investigations at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

More information will be given out at the 10 a.m. media briefing, which will also be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page.

