Why Wichita police are getting $875,000

The Wichita Police Department will receive an $875,000 grant for community policing.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday that the police departments in Wichita and Shawnee will get Justice Department grants to pay for community policing officers.
The Shawnee department will get $625,000.
The grants come from $119 million that the federal agency is giving to 184 law enforcement agencies nationwide “to create new – or sustain existing – community policing positions,” Beall’s office said in a statement.
“Kansas is a leader in the drive to build trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve,” Beall said. “These funds will help us keep it that way.”
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @terporter
Comments