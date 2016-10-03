Crime & Courts

October 3, 2016 1:03 PM

Kansas serial killer’s death penalty appeal rejected by high court

By Amy Renee Leiker

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review the death penalty case of Kansas serial killer John E. Robinson Sr., meaning his capital murder conviction and sentence will stand for now, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a prepared statement Monday morning.

Robinson, 72, will now have an opportunity to pursue a second round of appeals, known in legal circles as collateral attacks. Those types of challenges include things like whether an attorney provided an effective defense and allegations of misconduct and originate in state court.

After they are exhausted, Robinson can file a third set of appeals — these originating in federal court — before his execution would be carried out.

Robinson — known for storing the bodies of his victims in barrels — was convicted of capital murder by a Johnson County jury in 2002 in connection with the murders of at least six women, including Izabel Lewicka, Suzette Trouten and Lisa Stasi. Last November, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld his death sentence during his direct appeal, prompting Robinson’s attorneys to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling.

How the appeals process works

The death sentence was the first upheld by the Kansas Supreme Court since the state reinstated the capital punishment in 1994. The court later upheld Scott Cheever’s death sentence. The last executions in Kansas, by hanging, were in 1965.

Robinson is among 10 men awaiting execution in Kansas, and the first to exhaust the first set of appeals available to him. Their cases are all still working their way through the first set of appeals.

Listed by the county and year of conviction, they are:

▪ Gary Kleypas (Crawford County, 2008): For the March 30, 1996, rape and murder of 20-year-old Carrie Williams, a Pittsburg State University student. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned his sentence in 2001, but another jury condemned him to death again in 2008.

▪ Jonathan and Reginald Carr (Sedgwick County, 2002): For four shooting deaths in Wichita during a crime spree in December 2000. Found guilty of invading a home, sexually abusing the five residents, forcing them to withdraw money from ATMs, then shooting them in a soccer field. Killed were Jason Befort, Brad Heyka, Heather Muller and Aaron Sander. One woman survived to testify. They also were convicted of the first-degree murder of Ann Walenta four days earlier during an attempted robbery.

Death penalty: ‘This is how it’s supposed to work’

▪ Sidney Gleason (Barton County, 2006): For the shooting deaths of Miki Martinez and her boyfriend, Darren Wornkey, on Feb. 24, 2004. Prosecutors said Gleason and his cousin Damian Thompson worried that Martinez would tell police about their involvement in the stabbing and robbery of a 76-year-old man.

▪ Scott Cheever (Greenwood County, 2007): For the January 2005 shooting of Sheriff Matt Samuels at a home near Virgil, where authorities also found a suspected methamphetamine lab. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned Cheever’s conviction in 2012, saying his right against self-incrimination was violated by prosecutors who used a court-ordered mental evaluation from a different trial against him. A year later, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the decision, noting that Cheever’s own expert raised the issue of whether methamphetamine use had damaged his brain. After a second look, the Kansas Supreme Court in June ruled the conviction and death sentence would stand.

▪ Justin Thurber (Cowley County, 2009): For the January 2007 abduction, sexual assault and killing of 19-year-old college student Jodi Sanderholm. Her body was found in a wooded area near where her car had been sunk in a lake.

▪ James Kraig Kahler (Osage County, 2011): For the November 2009 murders of his estranged wife, Karen Kahler; her grandmother, 89-year-old Dorothy Wight; and the Kahlers’ daughters, Emily, 18, and Lauren, 16. Kahler was reportedly upset that his wife had allegedly taken a female lover and filed for divorce.

▪ Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. (Johnson County, 2015): For the April 2014 shooting deaths of William Corporon, 69; Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood; and Terri LaManno, 53 outside of outside of Kansas City-area Jewish sites.

▪ Kyle Trevor Flack (Franklin County, 2016): For the shooting deaths of Andrew Stout, 30; Steven White, 31; Kaylie Bailey, 21, of Olathe; and Bailey’s 18-month-old daughter, Lana Bailey. The bodies of the three adults were found at Stout’s home on May 6, 2014. The toddler’s body was discovered in a suitcase floating in a creek five days later.

The Kansas Supreme Court is also currently considering the direct appeal of an eleventh death-row inmate, Douglas Belt, who was convicted of the June 25, 2002, sexual assault and decapitation of Lucille Gallegos in Wichita. Belt died in prison in April but his appeal remains active.

Justices heard oral arguments in his case in September and plan to issue a ruling at a later date.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

