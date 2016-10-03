Police release new info on west-side break-ins at liquor stores

Wichita police gave new details Monday about crimes where someone broke into three west-side liquor stores.
At one of the stores, three suspects came with a sledge hammer, bat and crowbar and broke in through a glass door.
All three business were closed when the break-ins occurred. The suspects took money, checks and wine in one instance.
The crimes, which occurred from around 1 a.m. to around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, could be connected, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
The crimes occurred at Jacob’s Liquor Exchange, 10221 W. 21st St.; Fizzie’s Wine and Spirits, 2923 N. Tyler; and Rolling Hills Wine and Spirits, 375 S. Maize.
