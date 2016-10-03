Crime & Courts

October 3, 2016 11:04 AM

Police release new info on west-side break-ins at liquor stores

By Tim Potter

tpotter@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita police gave new details Monday about crimes where someone broke into three west-side liquor stores.

At one of the stores, three suspects came with a sledge hammer, bat and crowbar and broke in through a glass door.

All three business were closed when the break-ins occurred. The suspects took money, checks and wine in one instance.

The crimes, which occurred from around 1 a.m. to around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, could be connected, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.

The crimes occurred at Jacob’s Liquor Exchange, 10221 W. 21st St.; Fizzie’s Wine and Spirits, 2923 N. Tyler; and Rolling Hills Wine and Spirits, 375 S. Maize.

Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @terporter

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

Audio of police chase shooting

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos