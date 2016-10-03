State’s high court to hear cases at Hutch college

The Kansas Supreme Court is getting away from Topeka this week.
In its continuing effort to make the public more aware of what they do, justices on Tuesday evening will hold a special session in Hutchinson.
Court convenes at 6:30 p.m. in B.J. Warner Recital Hall in the Stringer Fine Arts Center, 600 E. 11th St., on the Hutchinson Community College campus. Oral arguments in two cases will last until about 8 p.m.
Justices plan to greet the public in an informal reception afterward.
The cases on the day’s docket are:
▪ Kansas v. Gerald E. Cleverly Jr., an appeal by Cleverly of his possession of methamphetamine conviction out of Butler County
▪ Wagner Interior Supply of Wichita v. Puetz Corporation and United Fire and Casualty Company, an appeal in which Wagner is seeking to recover debt owed for drywall materials that were used to build a Holiday Inn Express Hotel for Wichita Hospitality Group
Earlier Tuesday, Kansas Supreme Court justices are scheduled to visit area schools to speak about the role of the courts in society, according to a news release from the state Office of Judicial Administration.
Reno County District Court judges will accompany them.
