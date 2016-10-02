Burglaries of three west-side liquor stores could be connected, police say

Wichita police are trying to determine whether a trio of weekend liquor stores break-ins on the city’s west side are connected.
All three burglaries happened from midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday between Maize and Tyler roads and Maple and 29th Street North, Sgt. Joe Kennedy said.
In all cases, the burglar or burglars smashed through the front door of the businesses, Kennedy said, then headed to the office area to grab cash and checks.
Jacob’s Liquor Exchange, 10221 W. 21st St., was hit at 12:55 a.m. followed by Fizzie’s Wine and Spirits, 2923 N. Tyler, at 1:15 a.m.
The last break-in took place at Rolling Hills Wine and Spirits, 375 S. Maize, at 2:45 a.m.
One to three people were reported to be involved at each store, Kennedy said. Police were still unsure Sunday afternoon the total amount of money stolen.
“On several of the cases, they’ve got (surveillance) video that will be going up to the (police department’s) investigations section, and we’ll determine if these are the same individuals or not,” Kennedy said.
Investigators are expected to have more information available in a few days, he said.
