Police: Man shot when he answered knock at door

A man answered a knock on his door early Sunday morning but instead of a greeting, he received a gunshot wound instead.
Officers called to the 2400 block of West Maple at around 1:15 a.m. found the 20-year-old man with a bullet wound to his left arm, Wichita police Sgt. Joe Kennedy said. The 20-year-old told officers he was inside the house when he heard a rap at the door.
When he opened it, he was met by a person he said he didn’t know holding a gun, Kennedy said. After firing the weapon, the gunman fled in a red car, Kennedy said. He was last seen traveling westbound on Maple.
The 20-year-old was taken to Via Christi St. Joseph for treatment. He refused to cooperate with police who tried to talk to him about what happened, Kennedy said. The house where the shooting occurred is near Friends University.
