Man cut during argument at Grove Park

A man is recovering after he was slashed on his chin and neck during an altercation at Grove Park on Saturday afternoon.
Wichita police Sgt. Joe Kennedy said officers were dispatched to the park, in the 2800 block of North Grove, at around 2:40 p.m. after the man called 911, saying he’d been cut by a 57-year-old acquaintance wielding a knife. The argument started when the 57-year-old struck the man’s Dodge Neon with his Ford pickup truck, Kennedy said. The Dodge was parked.
It escalated when the man got out of the car and confronted the 57-year-old, he said.
“The victim stated he started to call 911 when the suspect cut him twice along the chin and neck area,” Kennedy said. The men knew each other but weren’t friends, he said.
The injured man was taken to Via Christi St. Francis for treatment. Police later found the 57-year-old and booked him into jail on suspicion of crimes including aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia, Kennedy said.
