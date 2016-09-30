On emergency radio traffic: How a Wichita police shooting played out

At 5:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the Sedgwick County emergency dispatch system broke in with an urgent call for Wichita police officers.
“The calling party says there’s a customer in the store with a gun, robbing the store, and there’s … active fighting in the background,” the dispatcher said.
“Gun” was a key word for officers who responded, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay told reporters the next morning.
An Eagle reporter this week listened to a recording of emergency radio traffic involving the robbery, at Johnson’s General Store, 53rd and Meridian. The call of an armed robbery led to an officer chasing and then shooting and critically wounding the 24-year-old suspect, Andrew Villa.
The Eagle obtained the recording from a commercial vendor after Sedgwick County denied a records request for the recording, saying that police said it was part of an ongoing investigation.
How it played out
About one minute and 45 seconds after the report of an armed robbery, a dispatcher gives the license number of a Buick fleeing the scene.
A dispatcher then says that a BMW is following and says that someone in the BMW is on a phone with a dispatcher.
A minute later, the dispatcher relays that the suspect is in the Buick with his son and mother.
Not quite three minutes later, the dispatcher describes the suspect as a man in his mid-20s, with his 3- to 4-year-old son and his mother, in her 40s.
About 30 seconds later, a dispatcher gives the address connected to the Buick tag. The address is where Villa’s parents live.
Over the next two minutes, dispatchers describe officers converging as the caller following in the BMW keeps relaying information about the Buick. Dispatch provides a little more description of the suspect: “white male, tall,” and more details about the Buick, including the year and possible model.
A voice breaks in: “On Arkansas chasing the suspect.” And in the background: a siren.
About 30 seconds later: “Coming up on 29th. Looks like he’s looking for a place to bail.”
About 30 second after that, someone asks: “What are your speeds?” Answer: “40.”
Someone repeats that the 3-year-old and the mother remain with the suspect.
Maybe 20 seconds after the speed question, someone breaks in: “He’s looking like he’s going to bail.” The chase has reached the area near 29th and Jackson.
Seconds later, someone asks for an update on speeds and the vehicular traffic situation on the streets.
Running, then shooting
About 10 minutes and 20 seconds after the first robbery call, a hard-breathing officer says: “Northbound on foot … alley just west of Jackson.”
Seven seconds later, a man belts out in an urgent voice: “He’s going to come out on Arkansas! He’s going to come out on Arkansas!”
About 12 minutes after the call of a robbery with a gun, a voice says, “Start EMS.”
And about three seconds later: “We have him at gunpoint right now, Arkansas and 29th, and he’s code blue.” “Code blue” means the person isn’t breathing.
A couple minutes later, a dispatcher says that EMS units are on the way, that the suspect has a “code-red” gunshot wound, meaning he is critically injured, and apparently breathing.
Someone says that there is a second patient who is “hyperventilating.”
Someone directs the crime lab unit to go to the hospital first.
Robbery background
At a briefing for media the morning after the shooting, the police chief said that a police sergeant shot the suspect multiple times because he thought the man was armed and posed a danger to two people in a car that the suspect had jumped into at 29th and Arkansas.
Ramsay cited the 911 report of a robber with a gun and a fight, plus reports that as the suspect got out of the car and ran, he kept grabbing at his pants pocket. After the shooting, police determined that the man was not armed, Ramsay said.
The robbery suspect had gone into the store to pay for gasoline, grabbed the cash register, fought with his mother over the car keys and put his young son back into the car after someone else had taken the child out of the vehicle, Ramsay said.
Ramsay said Villa is a documented gang member who is known to police and who had been released from prison on parole on Aug. 19.
Villa’s criminal record
Sedgwick County court documents and state records show that Villa’s convictions as an adult include criminal possession of a firearm – a loaded .45-caliber handgun – in late 2013 and nine convictions for auto burglary and theft in 2012.
When he was 16, Villa was charged with stealing a .45-caliber H&K semi-automatic handgun in a burglary and using the weapon the next day to commit aggravated assault, Sedgwick County juvenile court records say.
The same day as the aggravated assault against one person, Villa used the same gun to fire at a home in the 1100 block of North Fairview when 12 people were inside, the charges say.
Also that same day, he fired the gun at an unoccupied home in the 2000 block of North Fairview. The next day, he returned to that house and fired at it while eight people were inside, the charges say.
Three months after the crimes, Villa pleaded no contest to the charges, a court document says.
This past Monday, police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow told reporters that Villa was shot seven times, not 14, as others had said. Villa will be booked into jail “on numerous felony charges” as soon as he is released from a hospital, Woodrow said.
Since Wednesday, Villa has been back in prison, at El Dorado Correctional Facility, for a “personal conduct” parole violation related to the robbery, Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Adam Pfannenstiel said Friday.
Although investigators have presented the robbery case to Sedgwick County prosecutors, charges have not been filed, spokesman Dan Dillon said Friday.
Villa’s supporters have held a protest over his shooting. The family didn’t return messages left by an Eagle reporter.
