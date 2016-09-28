Former Lawrence mayor pleads guilty to embezzling from food bank

Lawrence’s former mayor on Wednesday pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $5,000 from a Douglas County food bank, Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement.
Jeremy James Farmer, 33, faces up to 10 years in federal prison, restitution payments and a maximum fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on one count of interstate transportation of stolen funds. His sentencing date was not immediately set.
Farmer was the executive director of Just Food when he used his access to the organization’s bank accounts and accounting systems to steal the money between 2013 and August 2015, Beall said.
The organization provides frozen meat, produce and other groceries donated through community drives more than 40 partner agencies working to fight hunger in Douglas County. Farmer was charged with the thefts last month.
