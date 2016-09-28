What to do if you are stopped by police

The Wichita Police Department offers advice to residents for what to do when you are stopped by a police officer. (Video courtesy of Wichita Police Department)

Crime & Courts

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Twenty police dogs and their handlers participated in a competition that included dogs traversing obstacles, following their handlers’ directions and biting “bad guys” wearing padded clothing. A protective fence separated competitors from a large crowd of spectators at Kansas City’s South Patrol station.

Crime & Courts

Sheriff gives update on officer-involved shooting

Sheriff Jeff Easter updated the media about a shooting that occurred just after 1 a.m. earlier in the day that involved a Sedgwick County Sseriff's deputy. Caleb Douglas, 18, was wounded in the shooting and later pronounced dead. Easter presented photos from a dash camera that allegedly shows a handgun being pointed out of Douglas' car toward the deputy. A loaded weapon was later recovered from that vehicle, according to Easter. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

BTK

Who is BTK?

Dennis Rader was a husband, a sexual pervert, a Boy Scout volunteer, a murderer, church leader, child killer, stalker. He terrorized Wichita for 31 years. (video by Jaime Green)

Crime & Courts

Riding with the FBI task force

An FBI special agent cruises the streets of Wichita this past week. He is one of two FBI agents, a Wichita police detective and a Sedgwick County sheriff’s detective have been quietly working behind doors and on the streets gathering intelligence since March. The four share the same cubicle within FBI offices at the Epic Center for a reason. (Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

