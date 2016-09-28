What to do if you are stopped by police

Sheriff Jeff Easter updated the media about a shooting that occurred just after 1 a.m. earlier in the day that involved a Sedgwick County Sseriff's deputy. Caleb Douglas, 18, was wounded in the shooting and later pronounced dead. Easter presented photos from a dash camera that allegedly shows a handgun being pointed out of Douglas' car toward the deputy. A loaded weapon was later recovered from that vehicle, according to Easter. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)