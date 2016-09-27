Gas station employee in Walton hit by 12-year-old driving truck

A gas station employee in the Harvey County town of Walton is being treated at a Wichita hospital after he was hit by a truck driven by a 12-year-old girl.
The employee, 71, was picking up trash outside Hilltop Convenience Store, 119 Main St., at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday when the truck struck him, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The impact pushed him through a plate glass window.
The employee likely suffered a fractured femur, the sheriff’s office said. The girl was taken to Newton Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.
The girl told authorities she meant to push the brakes on the truck but hit the gas pedal instead, causing the collision. She was in the truck with a 16-year-old boy, who has a driver’s license, and a 17-year-old girl who is unlicensed, the sheriff’s office said.
The 16-year-old was cited for contributing to a child’s misconduct. Walton is about seven miles north and west of Newton.
