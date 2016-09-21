Foiled burglary in Riverside

Twenty police dogs and their handlers participated in a competition that included dogs traversing obstacles, following their handlers’ directions and biting “bad guys” wearing padded clothing. A protective fence separated competitors from a large crowd of spectators at Kansas City’s South Patrol station.
Sheriff Jeff Easter talks about the preliminary autopsy results from Caleb Douglas, who was shot and killed by a Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy on Thursday morning. According to Easter, the deputy fired at Douglas after Douglas pointed a gun out his car window at the deputy. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Sheriff Jeff Easter updated the media about a shooting that occurred just after 1 a.m. earlier in the day that involved a Sedgwick County Sseriff's deputy. Caleb Douglas, 18, was wounded in the shooting and later pronounced dead. Easter presented photos from a dash camera that allegedly shows a handgun being pointed out of Douglas' car toward the deputy. A loaded weapon was later recovered from that vehicle, according to Easter. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita police sgt. Matthew Lang describes finding the iconic Joyland character Louie the Clown while searching a house in February of 2015. Lang was testifying in the preliminary hearing of Damian Mayes, who is accused of stealing Louie and other Joyland items. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
An FBI special agent cruises the streets of Wichita this past week. He is one of two FBI agents, a Wichita police detective and a Sedgwick County sheriff’s detective have been quietly working behind doors and on the streets gathering intelligence since March. The four share the same cubicle within FBI offices at the Epic Center for a reason. (Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, that one of his deputies has been accused of using excessive force against an inmate in a jail in Sumner County. Sumner County authorities are investigating to see if any criminal charges will be filed against the deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita police Lt. Drew Seiler and 36-year-old Dan Touchatt describe what happened Thursday afternoon in the Dillons parking lot near 13th and West. A man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)