PHOTOS: Sedgwick County, Wichita Police's most wanted (Sept. 19)

Name: Donquez Ladale Jones Age: 24 Race/Sex: Black Male Height: 5ft 5in Weight: 130lbs Hair/Eye: Black/Brown Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoo Left Arm; Tattoo Right Arm Donquez is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on criminal sodomy with a child charges. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Abel Ramirez Age: 35 Race/sex: White/male Height: 05ft 11in Weight: 220 lbs Hair/eye: Black/brown Scars/marks/tattoo: Tattoo right wrist, tattoo left arm, tattoo right arm. Abel Ramirez is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for identity theft. He was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Ananza L. James Age: 31 Race/sex: White/female Height: 05ft 09in Weight: 260 lbs Hair/eye: Brown/blue Ananza James is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for forgery. She was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Jennifer A. Ortiz Age: 40 Race/Sex: White/Female Height 5ft 3in Weight: 230lbs Hair/Eyes: Brown/Blue AKA: Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Tattoo Calf, Tattoo Wrist, Tattoo Ankle Jennifer Ortiz is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for unlawful possession of opiates. She was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Jeffrey D. Garcia Age: 37 Race/Sex: White/Male Height 6ft Weight: 160lbs Hair/Eyes: Brown/Blue AKA: Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Tattoo Chest, Tattoo Back Jeffrey Garcia is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for flee and elude. He was last known to be living in the Wichita area.
Name: Leah M. Hamilton Age: 20 Race/Sex: Black/Female Height 05ft 07in Weight: 140lbs Hair/Eye: Black/Brown AKA: Scars/Marks/Tattoo: Leah is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property charges. She was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Trevon Micheau Johnson Age: 26 Race/sex: Black/male Height: 05ft 07in Weight: 160lbs Hair/eye: Black/brow Scars/marks/tattoo: Tattoo, right hand; left shoulder “Boo Loc”; Chest “EBK.” Trevon Micheau Johnson is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for criminal possession of a firearm and possession of hallucinogenic drugs with priors. He was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Jerry Devor Block Jr Age: 33 Race/sex: Black/male Height: 05ft 11in Weight: 150lbs Hair/eye: Black/brown AKA: Jason Lamont Hartsfield Scars/marks/tattoo: Scar left finger; left Shoulder; Tattoo, left Forearm “west” or “side”; right forearm “west” or “side.” Jerry Devor Block Jr is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for felony flee or eluding law enforcement officer with five or more moving violations. He was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Santee Theayre Austin Age: 23 Race/sex: Black/male Height: 05ft 08in Weight: 230lbs Hair/eye: Black/brown AKA: Austin Theayre Santee Scars/marks/tattoo: Scar on forehead between the eyes, approximately 1 inch long. Santee Theayre Austin is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for domestic battery; knowing/reckless bodily harm with two or more priors. He was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Juan Jose Avalos Age: 31 Race/sex: White/male Height: 05 ft 07 in Weight: 160 lbs Hair/eye: Black/brown Scars/marks/tattoo: Tattoo left and right hand, right shoulder. Juan is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was last known to live in the Wichita area.
Name: Pamila Abigail Seward Age: 23 Race/sex: White/female Height: 05 ft 04 in Weight: 100 lbs Hair/eyes: Brown/brown AKA: Pamila Abby Seward Scars/marks/tattoo: Tattoo left wrist, scar face and upper lip. Pamila is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was last known to live in the Wichita area.