Public can see appeals court in action at Wichita State

The Kansas Court of Appeals will have a three-judge panel at Wichita State University on Wednesday to hear oral arguments in seven cases.
The event, which is free, will give the public and students a glimpse into the workings of the state’s appellate court in honor of Constitution Day, which marks the signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
The court will convene to hear its first set of cases at 9 a.m. in the Campus Activity Center Theater, located west of the student center on the Wichita State campus, 1845 Fairmount in Wichita.
Arguments in a second set of cases start at 1:30 p.m.
Attorneys from both sides will argue before Judges Stephen Hill, Michael Buser and Steve Leben during each hearing. The judges may then pose questions to the attorneys. Written rulings typically are released within about 60 days after the court hears oral arguments.
The judges will hold a question-and-answer session and speak with students after hearing all of the cases on Wednesday’s docket.
“Since this docket is to observe Constitution Day, we chose cases that present everyday constitutional questions our courts must decide,” Hill, who will be the presiding judge for the day, said in a prepared statement from the state Office of Judicial Administration announcing the event.
Federal observance of the Constitution Day was on Friday this year. The cases, he continued, “demonstrate the importance of recognizing our constitutional rights under a variety of challenges and circumstances.”
The cases to be heard starting at 9 a.m. are:
▪ State of Kansas v. Daquantrius S. Johnson, who wants his aggravated assault and firearms convictions out of Sedgwick County thrown out because, among reasons, the presiding judge fell asleep during a portion of the trial and a bailiff gave a legal instruction to the jury at the wrong time
▪ State of Kansas v. Alberto Grado, who is challenging drug-related convictions out of Sedgwick County over claims of misconduct by prosecutors, a request to toss out evidence that was denied by the court and sentencing issues.
▪ State of Kansas v. Marla Criqui, who was criminally charged with unlawful sexual relations after admitting to two investigators that she’d had sex with an prisoner while she worked in food service at Hutchinson Correctional Facility. Prosecutors are challenging a judge’s decision to keep jurors from hearing her confession, which she gave without being read Miranda warnings.
Cases that will be heard beginning at 1:30 p.m. are:
▪ State of Kansas v. Mark Steadman, who is challenging his driving under the influence and other convictions out of Sedgwick County because he doesn’t think the arresting officer had enough reason to try to pull his vehicle over.
▪ State of Kansas v. Dakota R. Joy, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with additional crimes after giving incriminating statements to a Reno County officer without being read her Miranda warnings. Prosecutors are challenging a judge’s decision to keep jurors from hearing the statements and also contend Joy spoke with officers voluntarily.
▪ Lori Leann Manley and others v. Steven and Kathie Hallbauer, an appeal in a Labette County case that questions whether landowners should have to trim trees and brush at highway intersections. Manley died in crash at an intersection where drivers’ views were obstructed by vegetation growing on the Hallbauers’ property. A lower court ruled property owners didn’t have to.
▪ Carlos Chavez-Aguilar Jr. v. State of Kansas. Chavez-Aguilar claims he didn’t have a fair trial because his defense attorney was ineffective. He was convicted of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and aggravated battery convictions and given a 268-month prison sentence for driving through a crowd of people outside a Wichita bar in 2008 after he was denied entrance.
